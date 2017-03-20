2017 Royals Outlook: All-in??

2017 Royals Outlook: All-in??

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Royals Review

The Kansas City Royals had one of their more active offseasons in the Dayton Moore era, in which they traded RHP Wade Davis, OF Jarrod Dyson, and lost Yordano Ventura to a tragic loss. They also acquired OF Jorge Soler, OF/DH Peter O'Brien, RHP Nate Karns, OF/1B/DH Brandon Moss, RHP Jason Hammel, and LHP Travis Wood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb 16 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,455 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC