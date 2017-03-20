2017 Royals Outlook: All-in??
The Kansas City Royals had one of their more active offseasons in the Dayton Moore era, in which they traded RHP Wade Davis, OF Jarrod Dyson, and lost Yordano Ventura to a tragic loss. They also acquired OF Jorge Soler, OF/DH Peter O'Brien, RHP Nate Karns, OF/1B/DH Brandon Moss, RHP Jason Hammel, and LHP Travis Wood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC