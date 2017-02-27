Yost weighing options for second-base job
For the first time since camp opened a couple of weeks ago, Royals manager Ned Yost suggested he may not have a full-time second baseman when the regular season starts. "We'll just see how it plays out because I have no preset opinion on who is going to be the Opening Day second baseman," Yost said.
