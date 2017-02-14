Yordano Ventura's death weighs on Royals as spring training opens
Back on the field for the first time this year, the Kansas City Royals couldn't help but think of Yordano Ventura, their 25-year-old teammate who died in a car crash on Jan. 22 in his native Dominican Republic. "He's always on your mind," manager Ned Yost said Tuesday as Kansas City started spring training workouts.
