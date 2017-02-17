Wood, Royals finalize two-year deal

Wood, Royals finalize two-year deal

17 hrs ago

The 30-year-old left-hander and the Royals finalized a two-year, $12-million contract Wednesday. Coming off a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Wood hopes to earn a starting slot in a rotation shaken by the death of Yordano Ventura in a car accident.

