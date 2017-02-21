Which potential free agents might be moved?
After the 2016 season went south for the Royals, general manager Dayton Moore had to decide whether to jump-start a rebuilding process and look for packages of quality young players in exchange for potential free agents or make a final bid for another World Series championship with the team's core still in place. The Royals arrived at their Spring Training facility in Surprise, Ariz., with reason to think they have the best of both worlds.
