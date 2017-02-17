The Royals bullpen depends on the young guys
Matt Strahm came out of nowhere, and if you expected it I would strongly suggest that you stop time travelling for such trivial reasons as predicting baseball outcomes. If at the beginning of last season you would have claimed that Strahm of all people would pitch 22 shutout, high-leverage bullpen innings and were not a time traveler, we would have released a chuckle from our bellies and patted you on the head for trying to create a Hot Take.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Thu
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC