The Royals bullpen depends on the young guys

Matt Strahm came out of nowhere, and if you expected it I would strongly suggest that you stop time travelling for such trivial reasons as predicting baseball outcomes. If at the beginning of last season you would have claimed that Strahm of all people would pitch 22 shutout, high-leverage bullpen innings and were not a time traveler, we would have released a chuckle from our bellies and patted you on the head for trying to create a Hot Take.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.