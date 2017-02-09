The joys of spring training in Arizona: Good eats, cheap seats and no worries
During the 2016 Cactus League spring training season, Kansas City Royals players and coaches stand during the national anthem in Surprise, Ariz. I'm walking down a long, paved sidewalk in early March, with a practice baseball field on my left and a grove of well-trimmed trees on my right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC