Staumont will have Royals' attention in camp
One of the intriguing young arms in camp will be right-hander Josh Staumont , who has been clocked at 100 mph. Staumont has been a starter during his Minor League career, but the Royals wouldn't be afraid to try him in the bullpen to start the season.
