Sources: Hammel agrees to deal with Royals

New Royals starter Jason Hammel has made at least 29 starts, threw at least 166 2/3 innings and finished with ERAs of 3.83 or below. After the death of Yordano Ventura , Kansas City committed to finding a reliable starter and focused on Hammel, the 34-year-old who won a World Series ring with the Chicago Cubs last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.