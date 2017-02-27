Segura displays power stroke against ...

Segura displays power stroke against Royals

An early start time didn't slow the Royals, as catcher Salvador Perez led an offensive onslaught against several of the Mariners' new pitching acquisitions in a 14-3 runaway on Monday at Peoria Stadium that was called after seven innings. With rain in the afternoon forecast, the contest was moved up one hour, but that didn't help Mariners pitchers as the Royals ripped three homers and scored 11 runs in the first three innings.

