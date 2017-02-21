Rua's blast sets early tone against R...

Rua's blast sets early tone against Royals

14 hrs ago

Ryan Rua , who is trying to win a job in left field, hit a two-run home run off of Royals starter Kyle Zimmer to help lift the Rangers to a 6-4 victory on Sunday at Surprise Stadium. Mike Moustakas played his first game for the Royals since ACL surgery on his right knee last May. Moustakas, who will alternate between DH and third base this spring, walked and went 0-for-2.

