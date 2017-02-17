Royals sign 12 players to MLB contracts

The club announced today that it has agreed to terms on 2017 major league contracts with pitchers Scott Alexander, Brian Flynn, Jake Junis, Kevin McCarthy and Kyle Zimmer; infielders Cheslor Cuthbert, Hunter Dozier, Whit Merrifield and Ramon Torres and outfielders Billy Burns, Terrance Gore and Bubba Starling. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

