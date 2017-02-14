Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carries on tradition of weird spring training injuries
Brian Flynn will have to work hard to regain his spot after he recovers from the injuries he sustained. In what appears to be turning into somewhat of a tradition, yet another baseball player has injured himself ahead of spring training in an unusual way.
