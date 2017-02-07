Royals, pitcher Hammel hammer out two...

Royals, pitcher Hammel hammer out two-year deal: source

17 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The Royals knew at some point they would have to move on from grieving over the sudden and tragic death of Yordano Ventura and address the difficult task of replacing him. That apparently came when the Royals agreed with right-hander Jason Hammel on a $16 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

