Royals, Herrera agree to $5,325,000 deal, avoid arbitration

The Royals felt comfortable trading star closer Wade Davis in part because they had Kelvin Herrera, a two-time All-Star in his own right, ready to assume the job this season. Kansas City and his representatives agreed to a $5,325,000, one-year contract Friday that includes a $50,000 bonus for making the All-Star game again.

