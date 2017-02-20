Royals have spring in their step entering '17
Before the window closes and several potential free agents hit the open market, expect these Royals to produce one more valiant effort at another World Series championship. Most of the roster adjusting is complete, and now the Royals, after a disappointing 81-81 season in 2016, are poised to go all-in for '17.
