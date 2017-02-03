Royals get 10 spring games on FOX Sports KC
FOX Sports Kansas City will broadcast 10 Royals Spring Training games with a team of Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Physioc and Rex Hudler. The first game will be broadcast on March 10 at home in Surprise, Ariz., against the A's, and the last will be on April 1 against the Rangers in Arlington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC