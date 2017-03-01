Royals double up on Brewers, Cardinal...

Royals double up on Brewers, Cardinals shut out by Braves

The Kansas City Royals scored three runs in the eighth inning, and it proved to be the difference in a 6-3 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday. Danny Duffy made his spring debut, firing 1.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits while walking and striking out one apiece.

