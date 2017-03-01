Royals double up on Brewers, Cardinals shut out by Braves
The Kansas City Royals scored three runs in the eighth inning, and it proved to be the difference in a 6-3 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday. Danny Duffy made his spring debut, firing 1.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits while walking and striking out one apiece.
