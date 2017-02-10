Royals depart for spring training after tragic offseason

In this Jan. 27, 2017, file photo, flowers, images and a jersey are among the items at the front of the room where Kansas City Royals' Yordano Ventura was remembered by members and employees of the baseball team in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals are reporting to spring training in Arizona with expectations of competing for another AL Central title after missing the postseason a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.