Royals come to terms with 11 players

Royals come to terms with 11 players

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2017 Major League contracts with pitchers Miguel Almonte, Andrew Edwards, Nathan Karns and Matt Strahm; catcher Cam Gallagher; infielders Christian ColA3n and RaAol Mondesi and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, Samir DueA ez, Peter O'Brien and Paulo Orlando. Of the players signed today, seven of them - Almonte, Colon, Karns, Mondesi, O'Brien, Orlando and Strahm - have major league service time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb 16 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,435 • Total comments across all topics: 279,171,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC