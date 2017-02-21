Royals come to terms with 11 players

The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2017 Major League contracts with pitchers Miguel Almonte, Andrew Edwards, Nathan Karns and Matt Strahm; catcher Cam Gallagher; infielders Christian ColA3n and RaAol Mondesi and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, Samir DueA ez, Peter O'Brien and Paulo Orlando. Of the players signed today, seven of them - Almonte, Colon, Karns, Mondesi, O'Brien, Orlando and Strahm - have major league service time.

