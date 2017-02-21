Royals come to terms with 11 players
The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2017 Major League contracts with pitchers Miguel Almonte, Andrew Edwards, Nathan Karns and Matt Strahm; catcher Cam Gallagher; infielders Christian ColA3n and RaAol Mondesi and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, Samir DueA ez, Peter O'Brien and Paulo Orlando. Of the players signed today, seven of them - Almonte, Colon, Karns, Mondesi, O'Brien, Orlando and Strahm - have major league service time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC