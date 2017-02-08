The Royals have announced their $16 million, two-year contract with Jason Hammel, a move designed to shore up the starting rotation after the death of Yordano Ventura in a car accident last month Royals announce their $16M, 2-year deal for Jason Hammel The Royals have announced their $16 million, two-year contract with Jason Hammel, a move designed to shore up the starting rotation after the death of Yordano Ventura in a car accident last month Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k4m9LA FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2016, file photo, Chicago Cubs starter Jason Hammel delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Chicago.

