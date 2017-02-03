Royals announce $12 million, 2-year deal with Brandon Moss

The U.S. Justice Department is assuring a federal judge that a proposed agreement to reform the Baltimore Police Department will withstand the change in presidents Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and highways without a human backup needing to intervene A federal judge in California declined to release the widow of the man who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub after prosecutors said she accompanied her husband on scouting trips for potential targets... A federal judge in California declined to release the widow of the man who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub after prosecutors said she accompanied her husband on scouting trips for potential targets that included a Disney shopping complex A lieutenant colonel in Kansas' Civil Air Patrol has resigned his command after posting on Facebook that a state ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.