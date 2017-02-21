Rangers fall to Royals in Cactus League opener

Jonathan Lucroy drove in two runs with a double in a five-run third inning Saturday, but the Kansas City Royals scored twice in the eighth inning against roster hopeful Anthony Bass to be the Texas Rangers 7-5 in the Cactus League opener for both teams. Martin Perez allowed two runs in two innings, and A.J. Griffin issue a three-run homer to Salvador Perez in two innings of work.

