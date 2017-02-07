Prospect Staumont has tools to surprise this spring

Staumont, a hard-throwing 23-year-old, could be the next young fireballer to emerge in the Royals' pipeline of bullpen arms, perhaps following in the footsteps of Greg Holland , Kelvin Herrera and last year's sensation, Matt Strahm . Royals general manager Dayton Moore has indicated Staumont, who can hit 101 mph on the radar gun, will get an extended look this Spring Training for a possible bullpen spot.

