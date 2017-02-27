Powerful O'Brien looking to stick with Royals
First, O'Brien can hit a baseball about as far as anyone in the game. In fact, last Spring Training, when O'Brien was with the D-backs, he hit a home run with an exit velocity of 119.5 mph, making it the hardest home run hit since 3/22/16: Statcast measures the exit velocity and projected distance of Peter O'Brien's three-run home run Royals manager Ned Yost calls O'Brien's power "prodigious" and recalled something D-backs chief baseball analyst Tony La Russa once told Royals hitting coach Dale Sveum about O'Brien.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC