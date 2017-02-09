Mets' Cabrera not pleased with WBC om...

Mets' Cabrera not pleased with WBC omission

15 hrs ago

Mets' Cabrera not pleased with WBC omission Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is not on the Team Venezuela roster Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kU7reK Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera expressed disappointment via social media that he was not selected to Team Venezuela for the World Baseball Classic. Cabrera had even played winter ball this off-season to prepare himself for the WBC, and was stunned to be left off the roster.

Chicago, IL

