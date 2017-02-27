Mariners pitchers struggle in rain-shortened trouncing by the Royals
A pair of veteran pitchers acquired in the offseason for key roles struggled in their first Cactus League appearances. Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo gave up four runs on three hits with two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch in his first and only inning of work.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
