Manny Machado, who brawled with Yordano Ventura, reached out to the Royals after his death
Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about Manny Machado the day after the brawl between Machado and Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura. Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about Manny Machado the day after the brawl between Machado and Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|15 hr
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC