Kiermaier (only) 9th, Ramos 4th in MLB Network position rankings
Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier is generally regarded among the best in the game, but in MLB Network's latest ranking based on defensive and offensive metrics and projections, he ranked only ninth. New Rays C Wilson Ramos, who is expected to be sidelined into the summer as he recovers from knee surgery, was ranked fourth best among catchers.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
