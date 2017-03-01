KC's O'Brien crushes third HR of spring
Danny Duffy surrendered a run in each of his first two spring innings, but the Royals slugged their way back to beat the Brewers, 6-3, on Tuesday at Maryvale Baseball Park. Royals catcher Brayan Pena doubled home two runs in the fourth inning to tie the game, and Ryan O'Hearn homered in the sixth off Brewers right-hander Hiram Burgos for a 3-2 lead.
