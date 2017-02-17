KC Royals Sign Reliever Peter Moylan ...

KC Royals Sign Reliever Peter Moylan To Minor League Deal

KC Royals general manager Dayton Moore added his third pitcher in the last week by bringing back reliever Peter Moylan on a minor league deal. The Kansas City Royals continue to collect veteran bullpen arms by adding 38-year-old Peter Moylan to the mix.

