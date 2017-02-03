KC Royals: Are Strikeout-Prone Sluggers The New Market Inefficiency?

The KC Royals have acquired three sluggers this winter in Jorge Soler, Peter O'Brien, and Brandon Moss. Are sluggers the new market inefficiency? Though few considered the Kansas City Royals a big "Moneyball" team, their ability to identify market inefficiencies were a big reason why they won two consecutive American League pennants in 2014-15.

