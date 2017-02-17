Kansas City Royals have 4 candidates for second base job
Christian Colon spent the off-season training with Kansas City Royal teammate Alex Gordon, who is known for his maniacal workouts. So is the Royals' competition for the second base job, the only position up for grabs in spring training.
