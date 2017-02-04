Hosmer to re-up with K.C.?

Quoting Carfardo of the Boston Globe; "The feeling is the Royals will re-sign at least one of their key hitters, likely Hosmer." https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/redsox/2017/02/04/nick-cafardo-which-rookies-will-shine-you-can-start-with-andrew-benintendi/BDEWLb1SVSDZ4eptZ6ONvI/story.html This FanPost was written by a member of the Royals Review community.

