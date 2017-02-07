Historic KC Negro League site nearly ...

Historic KC Negro League site nearly restored

15 hrs ago

It was 97 years ago on Feb. 13 at the historic Paseo YMCA where eight independent owners of African-American baseball teams sat down to discuss forming a united league. Those eight owners, including the legendary Rube Foster, eventually formed the Negro National League, the first successful Negro League in the United States.

