Cuthbert trying to find spot with Royals
One of the many interesting stories this spring in the Royals' camp will be what happens with infielder Cheslor Cuthbert . As a rookie in 2016, Cuthbert took over for injured third baseman Mike Moustakas and performed admirably in 128 games, hitting .274 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs while playing solid defensively.
Read more at Kansas City Royals.
