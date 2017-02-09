Cubs get RHP Alec Mills from Royals for OF Donnie Dewees
Mills was designated for assignment earlier Wednesday after the Royals signed free agent pitcher Jason Hammel, who played last season for the World Series champion Cubs. The 25-year-old Mills made his major league debut last year, going 0-0 in three games and giving up five runs in 3 1/3 innings.
