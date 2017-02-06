Cashman: Yankees won't blink in money...

Cashman: Yankees won't blink in money fight with Dellin Betances

The Yankees' decision to let an arbiter decide Dellin Betances' salary for this coming season isn't going to change before the Feb. 17 hearing in St. Petersburg, Fla. Before filing at $3 million, the Yankees said if they filed they were going to trial with the three-time All-Star, who requested $5 million.

