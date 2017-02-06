Cashman: Yankees won't blink in money fight with Dellin Betances
The Yankees' decision to let an arbiter decide Dellin Betances' salary for this coming season isn't going to change before the Feb. 17 hearing in St. Petersburg, Fla. Before filing at $3 million, the Yankees said if they filed they were going to trial with the three-time All-Star, who requested $5 million.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
