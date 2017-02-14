Brian Flynn Injures Ribs After Falling Through Barn Roof, Will Miss 8 Weeks
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brian Flynn will be out for a minimum of eight weeks after falling through the roof of his barn, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports in Kansas City, Missouri, reported Tuesday. "He was working on his barn and fell through the roof," Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday, per the Kansas City Star 's Rustin Dodd .
