Bautista says Morales will thrive with Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista speaks with reporters during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Friday, February 17, 2017. DUNEDIN - There's no actual team choir at the Blue Jays' training facility, but Jose Bautista joined the chorus on Friday of guys singing the praises of new DH/first baseman Kendrys Morales.
