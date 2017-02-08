Atlanta Braves Scouting Report on OF Ronald Acuna

May 15, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Endder Inciarte makes a diving catch on a fly ball in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports The Atlanta Braves saw prospect Ronald Acuna jump up national prospect lists this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.