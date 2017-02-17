As extension talks continue, Eric Hosmer understands Royalsa core cana t stay together
The Royals and representatives for first baseman Eric Hosmer continue to discuss a possible long-term contract extension, according to a report from Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, though any potential deal would likely have to be struck before opening day. In an interview on Sunday, Hosmer told Rosenthal that the two sides had continued to talk in the early days of spring training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC