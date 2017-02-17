As extension talks continue, Eric Hos...

As extension talks continue, Eric Hosmer understands Royalsa core cana t stay together

The Royals and representatives for first baseman Eric Hosmer continue to discuss a possible long-term contract extension, according to a report from Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, though any potential deal would likely have to be struck before opening day. In an interview on Sunday, Hosmer told Rosenthal that the two sides had continued to talk in the early days of spring training.

