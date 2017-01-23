Yordano Ventura Crash ... Investigators Believe He Was Speeding
Transportation authorities in the Dominican Republic tell TMZ Sports they believe Yordano Ventura was speeding at the time of his fatal crash. The K.C. Royals pitcher was traveling on a mountainous highway around 4 AM on Sunday when he lost control and flipped his customized Jeep ... killing him in the process.
