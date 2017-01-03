Why didn't the Red Sox pursue Edwin E...

Why didn't the Red Sox pursue Edwin Encarnacion?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: BTF's Baseball Primer

By "resetting" this year, however, the team would be able to sign free agents in the solid but less-impressive 2017-18 free-agent classes while incurring the more modest penalties on amateur talent acquisition. For instance, if the team wants to make a run at Eric Hosmer - assuming he spends all year with the Royals and receives a qualifying offer from them - or Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, their ability to land amateur talent would be less severely impacted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BTF's Baseball Primer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
News KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14) Oct '14 SoonerMike1 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC