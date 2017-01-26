What Yankees tell their players to av...

What Yankees tell their players to avoid Dominican driving tragedy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Joel Lithgow runs the Yankees' baseball academy in the Dominican Republic, so the deaths over the weekend of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte in separate car crashes hit home. "It breaks my heart," Lithgow said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
News KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14) Oct '14 SoonerMike1 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC