Washington Nationals Rumors: Do Nats have interest in Greg Holland?

Could the bullpen addition the Washington Nationals have been looking for this winter end up being Greg Holland , the one-time Kansas City Royals ' closer, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery? Writing about the Nats' level of interest recently, Washington Post writer Chelsea Janes noted that Mike Rizzo and Co. in the Nationals' front office, "... have indicated cursory interest in the right-hander throughout the offseason," while also exploring trade options and trying to sign a couple of the high-end free agent closers on the market.

