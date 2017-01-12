Washington Nationals Rumors: Do Nats ...

Washington Nationals Rumors: Do Nats have interest in Greg Holland?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Federal Baseball

Could the bullpen addition the Washington Nationals have been looking for this winter end up being Greg Holland , the one-time Kansas City Royals ' closer, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery? Writing about the Nats' level of interest recently, Washington Post writer Chelsea Janes noted that Mike Rizzo and Co. in the Nationals' front office, "... have indicated cursory interest in the right-hander throughout the offseason," while also exploring trade options and trying to sign a couple of the high-end free agent closers on the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
News KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14) Oct '14 SoonerMike1 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC