V-Mart, Inciarte among adds to Venezuela

V-Mart, Inciarte among adds to Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Team Venezuela is adding firepower to its already star-studded World Baseball Classic roster, with Ender Inciarte , Alcides Escobar , Martin Prado , Victor Martinez and Sandy Leon all expected to represent the country in the upcoming Classic, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi. Venezuela opens play March 10 in Jalisco, Mexico, as part of Pool D. The country won a bronze medal in the 2009 Classic, but suffered a first-round exit in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
News KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14) Oct '14 SoonerMike1 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,116,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC