V-Mart, Inciarte among adds to Venezuela

Team Venezuela is adding firepower to its already star-studded World Baseball Classic roster, with Ender Inciarte , Alcides Escobar , Martin Prado , Victor Martinez and Sandy Leon all expected to represent the country in the upcoming Classic, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi. Venezuela opens play March 10 in Jalisco, Mexico, as part of Pool D. The country won a bronze medal in the 2009 Classic, but suffered a first-round exit in 2013.

