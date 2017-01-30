Sources: Moss, Royals agree to 2-year...

Sources: Moss, Royals agree to 2-year deal

The Kansas City Royals and left-handed slugger Brandon Moss agreed on a two-year, $12 million deal, pending a physical expected to be completed early in the week, sources with knowledge of the agreement told Yahoo Sports. Moss, 33, has been a consistent source of power over the last half-decade, and with him and Jorge Soler , the Royals have added a pair of players with 25-plus-home run pop this offseason.

