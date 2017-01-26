Shevchenko submits Spokane's Pena at ...

Shevchenko submits Spokane's Pena at UFC Fight Night in Denver

15 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Valentina Shevchenko stopped Julianna Pena with an armbar late in the second round Saturday night, establishing herself as the top contender for the UFC bantamweight title. Welterweight Jorge Masvidal also stopped Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone with strikes early in the second round of their fight at a UFC show in Denver.

