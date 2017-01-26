Shevchenko submits Spokane's Pena at UFC Fight Night in Denver
Valentina Shevchenko stopped Julianna Pena with an armbar late in the second round Saturday night, establishing herself as the top contender for the UFC bantamweight title. Welterweight Jorge Masvidal also stopped Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone with strikes early in the second round of their fight at a UFC show in Denver.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
