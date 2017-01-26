Schuerholz reflects on Hall of Fame career
John Schuerholz was a school teacher in Baltimore when he wrote a letter to the Orioles, suggesting he would be a perfect fit for their front office. And here he is, 51 years later, for his July 30 induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in honor of the career he put together with the O's, Royals and Braves.
